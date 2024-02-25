OIC Secretary-General Makes a Telephone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 22 February, 2024



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H. E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha had a telephone conversation on Wednesday 21 February 2024 with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, H. E. Mr. Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk, Chairman of the current session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC Member States. The two sides discussed developments concerning the tragic situation in Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip and Rafah, in light of the dangerous escalation carried out by Israel, the occupying power, as well as the ongoing preparations to hold an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah soon.





