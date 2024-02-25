MBRHE Honors its Strategic Partners in the "Supporters of Housing Services Forum"

(MENAFN- Content Plus) Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 23 February 2024: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment celebrated its strategic partners at the "Housing Services Supporters Forum" held at the InterContinental Festival City Dubai on February 22, 2024. The forum aimed to honour entities that provided exceptional support to the establishment’s housing programs and initiatives throughout the past year, 2023, attended by numerous government officials, representatives of supporting entities, and media outlets.



The establishment expressed its gratitude and appreciation to all partners and supporters for their effective cooperation, which contributed significantly to achieving the housing and developmental goals of the establishment. It emphasized the importance of partnership with both public and private sectors in its quest to provide innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet the needs and aspirations of citizens.



During the forum, a short documentary was showcased highlighting the establishment’s major achievements in the housing sector and projects implemented with the support of partners. The event also witnessed the signing of several new partnership agreements aimed at expanding housing services and developing new housing projects to serve various community segments.



At the forum's conclusion, supporting entities were honoured in recognition of their continuous efforts and generous support, reflecting the spirit of cooperation and community responsibility. The establishment reaffirmed that this acknowledgment serves as a thank you and appreciation message to partners who share the establishment’s vision towards achieving a better future for housing in the United Arab Emirates.



The "Housing Services Supporters Forum" is one of the key initiatives organized by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment to foster a culture of partnership and cooperation among various sectors to support housing and developmental projects, highlighting the vital role it plays in achieving stability and welfare for citizens through proactive and sustainable housing services.



The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a leader in adopting innovation and providing sustainable and advanced housing solutions aligned with Dubai's future vision. It has been recognized in several regional and international awards, affirming its leadership in the field of innovation and sustainable development.



For more information on initiatives and programs by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, please visit the official website at or follow the latest updates on social media.





