Group-IB strengthens partnership with INTERPOL to enhance global efforts in fighting cybercrime

(MENAFN- Group-IB) Singapore, February 23, 2024 — Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) have extended their strategic partnership with the formalization of an agreement aimed at reducing the global impact of cybercrime. The signing ceremony took place in the INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation in Singapore and was witnessed by Dmitry Volkov, Group-IB’s CEO, and Stephen Kavanagh, INTERPOL’s Executive Director of Police Services. The agreement follows a series of successful joint anti-cybercrime operations in 2023 and marks another significant milestone in the collective dedication of two organizations to fight against cybercrime on a global scale.







The continued collaboration between INTERPOL and Group-IB, a long-standing partner of the organization’s Cybercrime Directorate, centers around three major areas: investigative support, training initiatives, and cyber threat intelligence sharing.



Having a presence in 195 member countries, INTERPOL has created an unparalleled network of national cyber police forces and private industry, enabling swift intelligence sharing and rapid threat response to incidents worldwide. Collaboration with trusted private sector partners, like Group-IB, who usually are the first responders to cyber incidents, enables INTERPOL to effectively merge critical intelligence and cutting-edge technologies in a unified effort to bring threat actors to justice.



As an intergovernmental organization, INTERPOL has the authority to facilitate cross-border investigations and prosecutions, making it a key force in the fight against digital crime, which is translational in nature. Group-IB’s Cyber Investigation team has provided on-the-ground investigative and intelligence-gathering support to INTERPOL’s cyber arm in dozens of successful operations around the world. In recent years, their collective efforts resulted in the identification and apprehension of multiple cyber threat actors responsible for money thefts amounting to millions of dollars.



In 2023 alone, Group-IB’s experts assisted in three INTERPOL-led operations targeting cybercriminals. In August, Group-IB participated in a global INTERPOL-coordinated international operation targeting the notorious phishing-as-a-service platform 16shop. Later that same month, Group-IB’s investigators made a key contribution to the INTERPOL-led Africa Cyber Surge II operation, which resulted in the arrests of 14 suspected cybercriminals and the identification of more than 20,000 suspicious cyber networks on the African continent, linked to financial losses amounting to more than USD $40 million. In July, under the auspices of Operation Nervone, INTERPOL’s Cybercrime Directorate, Group-IB, and Orange S.A. exchanged intelligence that helped identify and arrest a suspected senior member of OPERA1ER, a French-speaking financially-motivated cybercrime syndicate believed to have stolen at least $11 million during attacks on banks, financial services firms, and telecommunications companies.



“Our partnership with Group-IB fosters a synergistic approach, reinforcing our collective capacity to fight cybercrime. By harnessing our expertise and resources with Group-IB’s experience and technologies, we create an efficient and effective alliance against ever-evolving cyber threats, enhancing our ability to safeguard the communities,” says Craig Jones, INTERPOL’s Director of Cybercrime.



“Our collaboration with INTERPOL is making a significant impact in the ongoing battle against cyber threats, and we are honored to deepen our cooperation,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB. “This partnership signifies another step forward in our shared mission of fighting against cybercrime worldwide. With the full power of Group-IB’s Digital Crime Resistance Network spread across the Asia-Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa as well as our technologies, we will continue supporting INTERPOL in its efforts against cybercrime.”







MENAFN25022024006999015052ID1107896413