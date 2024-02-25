Sweden's Baryard-Johnsson Captures CHI Al Shaqab Grand Prix Title Glory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sweden's Malin Baryard-Johnsson and 16-year-old H&M Indiana were a class apart at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena yesterday.

The pair produced a stunning performance to win the CSI5* 1.60m CHI Al Shaqab - Grand Prix presented by Longines on the final day of the three-day equestrian extravaganza.

In the €410.000 feature that attracted world class riders, the combination excelled to clock a perfect 43.19 secs in the final round, grabbing winner's prize of €135300.

Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser crowned the podium winners of the prestigious event.



Malin Baryard-Johnsson celebrates after winning the CSI5* 1.60m CHI Al Shaqab - Grand Prix presented by Longines.

Spain's Eduardo Alvarez Aznar guided Rokfeller de Pleville Bois Margot to second place, registering 43.23 while Wilm Vermeir teamed up with 16-year-old Iq van het Steentje to take third position after a time of 43.88.

Only six riders had error-free final round with Baryard-Johnsson praising mare H&M Indiana after a memorable victory.

“When you are on a horse like this you can't do anything wrong. She is jumping her heart out and I am really being emotional because she is so good, it's second day in a row. Yesterday, she was unbelievable then two rounds today. She keeps trying hard and it's so nice. She really deserves this win,” said the 48-year-old rider, who had a time of 75.85 in the first round yesterday.

“Every win is a great win. It's nice to win here in Doha,” Baryard-Johnsson added.

Belgium's Pieter Devos in company with Jarina J claimed fourth position with a time of 44.86 while Great Britain's John Whitaker rounded up the top five after completing the final round in 46.61 with Equine America Unick du Francport.

Germany's Marcus Ehning, who sealed back-to-back titles last year with Stargold, ended up in eighth place registering 45.65 after getting four time penalties with 11-year-old Coolio 42.

Earlier, Austria's Max Kuhner in company with 10-year-old gelding Eic Julius Caesar sealed victory in the CSI5* 1.50m after a flawless round in 55.55. Pairing up with Dublin, Ireland's Michael Duffy claimed second place with a time of 56.04 while Germany's Christian Ahlmann was third after clocking 56.16 with 10-year-old stallion Otterongo Alpha.

Meyer-Zimmermann, Al Saad shine

Meanwhile, Germany's Janne Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann and Qatar's Saad Ahmed Al Saad lifted the CSI3* and CSI1* Grand Prix titles on the final day of three-day event.

Meyer-Zimmermann, astride 12-year-old Messi Van 'T Ruytershof, clocked a penalty-free 35.03 as only three riders had a clear round in the jump off. The team of Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Alsharbatly and 14-year-old Atome des Etisses was second in the €105.500 event while Kuwait's Ali Al Khorafi, riding 11-year-old gelding I completed the podium with a time of 36.79.



The podium winners of the CSI 1* Grand Prix - 1.25m winner Saad Ahmed Al Saad of Qatar, second-placed Abdalmalik Alqahtani of Kuwait, and third-placed Hussain Alkharafi of Kuwait with Al Shaqab Corporate Services Director Hamza Mohammed Al Kuwari during the presentation ceremony.

Al Saad and 11-year-old mare gave joyous celebration to home fans as they combined to clock a perfect 33.53 and top the CSI1*. 1.25m event. Saudi Arabia's Abdalmalik Alqahtani (Edwin) and Kuwait's Hussain Alkharafi (Miss's Blue S Z) were second and third respectively.

There was one more Qatar winner yesterday as Faleh Suwead Al Ajami piloted Steyburn to CSI3* 1.35m title with a perfect round of 52.78. Italy's Roberto Previtali (Hachiko) and another home rider Hussain Said A M Haidan (D Saucedo) completed the podium.

Dressage: Spain's Dockx clinches Grand Prix Freestyle presented by Longines

Yesterday, the dressage riders also displayed spectacular performances as Spain's Jose Daniel Martin Dockx ESP partnering with 14-year-old stallion bagged the CDI5* Grand Prix Freestyle presented by Longines title to pocket €27000.

The pair put up an impressive performance, earning 79.300% from the judges to take the top spot with the combination of France's Morgan Barbançon and 12-year-old gelding Habana Libre A securing second place after registering 76.055. Lithuania's Justina Vanagaite, astride Nabab was third with 75.745.

Portugal's Maria Caetano, who rode Horizonte, emerged victorious in CDI5* Grand Prix Special after scoring 70.021 followed by USA's Lina Uzunhasan (Furst Fabelhaft Uzn) and Netherlands' Laurens van Lieren (Dutch Design), who registered 69.319 and 68.234 respectively.

Netherlands' Claire Overweg (Jackson B) and USA's Fiona Howard (Jagger) were the winners of CPEDI3* Para Grand Prix Freestyle I and II, while another pair of Dutch and American riders - Maud Haarhuis (Baron) and Kate Shoemaker (Vianne) took top honours in CPEDI3* . Para Grand Prix Freestyle III and IV.