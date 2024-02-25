Qatar's Shewaiter Bags Second Gold At World Aquatics Masters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Mohammed Shewaiter yesterday claimed his second gold medal at the World Aquatics Masters Championships - Doha 2024, with an impressive performance in the 1m Springboard diving event within the 25-34 age group, amassing a total of 318.85 points.

This achievement followed his earlier triumph in the 3m springboard diving for the 30-34 age category, where he led with 258.70 points, surpassing competitors from Finland and Austria. His success in the 1m Springboard saw him outperform Germany's David Gullich, who secured silver with 308.10 points, and Britain's Iain St John, who earned bronze with 228.90 points.

The championships, which follows the immense success of the Aquatics Worlds which concluded on a high note on February 18, has drawn over 2,500 athletes from 85 countries. The Championships, which see various disciplines including swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, water polo, and diving, will continue until March 3 at the Hamad Aquatic Centre.