Lukasek Guides Harb To Al Uqda Local Thoroughbred Trophy Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After a memorable H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy triumph, Al Rabban Racing's Harb returned to winning ways landing the Al Uqda Local Thoroughbred Trophy after a one-length victory in the feature yesterday.

At Al Uqda Racecourse, jockey Tomas Lukasek brought the best out of Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki-trained Harb in the1400m race as he overcame a stiff challenge from runner-up Al Nasr Al Washeek, ridden by Marco Casamento. Szczepan Mazur rode Al Buraq to third place in the race.

Lukasek had also clinched victory in the opening race of the seven-race 21st Al Uqda Meeting when he piloted Rudy Nerbonne-trained Soufyan Al Shahania to victory in the 1400m Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate.