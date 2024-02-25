Lukasek Guides Harb To Al Uqda Local Thoroughbred Trophy Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: After a memorable H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy triumph, Al Rabban Racing's Harb returned to winning ways landing the Al Uqda Local Thoroughbred Trophy after a one-length victory in the feature yesterday.
At Al Uqda Racecourse, jockey Tomas Lukasek brought the best out of Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki-trained Harb in the1400m race as he overcame a stiff challenge from runner-up Al Nasr Al Washeek, ridden by Marco Casamento. Szczepan Mazur rode Al Buraq to third place in the race.
Lukasek had also clinched victory in the opening race of the seven-race 21st Al Uqda Meeting when he piloted Rudy Nerbonne-trained Soufyan Al Shahania to victory in the 1400m Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate.
