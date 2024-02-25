Qatar And South Korea Explore Cooperation In Smart Agriculture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Joint Qatari-Korean committee concerned with smart agriculture affairs held its first consultative meeting on the sidelines of Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition 2024, taking place at Expo 2023, on Friday.

Director of the Food Security Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Dr. Masoud Jarallah Al Marri, said the meeting was held within the framework of activating the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of smart agriculture between the Ministry of Municipality in Qatar and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs in the Republic of Korea.

The main objective of the MoU is to support and develop the smart agriculture industry, cooperate in the field of agricultural research, and facilitate bilateral cooperation in these fields based on the principles of equality and common interest, he explained.

Referring to the actual cooperation within the Knowledge Program project in cooperation with the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, Dr. Al Marri touched on the project which addresses climate change effects on food production in Qatar.

The project includes, among other things, increasing production efficiency and efficient use of resources by using modern agricultural applications, technologies and practices, and includes developing varieties that have the ability to resist drought, temperatures and high levels of humidity, he said.

Dr. Masoud Al Marri said a number of successful Korean experiences in the field of smart agriculture would be discussed, calling for encouraging projects, research and development in the field of smart agriculture, and strengthening relations between the two countries through the exchange of knowledge and expertise.