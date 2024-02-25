Kosovo President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Pristina: President of the Republic of Kosovo H E Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu has received the credentials of H E Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar“Non-resident” to the Republic of Kosovo.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to H E the President of the Republic of Kosovo, wishing her good health and happiness and Government and people of Kosovo continued progress and prosperity. For her part, HE the President of the Republic of Kosovo entrusted H E the Ambassador to convey her greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and development.

PM of Kosovo H E Albin Kurti also met with H E non-resident Ambassador of Qatar to Kosovo Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari. During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.