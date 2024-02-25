Ooredoo Group To Join GSMA Ministerial Programme At Mobile World Congress 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group is gearing up for a prominent presence at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 set to be held from February 26 to 29 at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain.

This year, Ooredoo is actively taking part in the exclusive GSMA Ministerial Programme, the world's leading forum for policymakers and global industry leaders from across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries.

MD and Group CEO, Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo will deliver the opening presentation at an invitation-only roundtable discussion, hosted by Ooredoo and managed by GSMA. The roundtable will explore 'Achieving 5G: Creating the Environment for Success, A closer look at the supply-side inputs'.

To open the Ministerial Programme proceedings, Deputy Group CEO, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani, will share insights on harnessing 5G's potential as a panelist in the 'Five Years of 5G: Insights for Policymakers' session on the Ministerial Stage.

As a keynote speaker at the opening day of the MWC Ministerial Programme, ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin will announce new Partner to Connect (P2C) pledges in which Ooredoo is strongly engaged.