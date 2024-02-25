Qatar's Reserve Water Capacity Hit 20% In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has said that most technical performance indicators for water systems fulfilled the target in 2023.

Regarding the water production capacity, it said that the water reserve capacity performance index rate reached 20% compared to 10% of the target capacity.

The current water production capacity of Qatar is 537 million gallons per day which is sufficient to cover water demand until 2030, said Kahramaa, sharing the achievements of its water sector in 2023 on X platform.

As per the Strategic and Operational Inventory System, the objective was to maintain a five-day inventory throughout the year, while maintaining an inventory level above 90%.

The water demand system showed that the demand has remained consistent over the past three years at a rate of 378 million gallons per day, compared to a total production capacity of 537 million gallons in a day, showing about 20% surplus.

The response to customers' complaints recorded 1.42 hours, compared to two hours the target time in the indicator. The repair time period indicator recorded 5.3 hours, compared to six hours in the target indicator.

The strategic Water Security Mega Reservoirs played a key role in increasing the water reserve of Qatar by over 2,400 million gallons. It also helped transfer water from the north part of the country to the south and vice versa and made it possible to conduct routine maintenance of desalination plants.

The Water Security Mega Reservoirs receive water from desalination plants and then pump it to secondary water tanks to be distributed to consumers. The reservoirs, operating remotely, are designed in a way to make expansions as per future demand.

Meanwhile, Kahramaa recorded another milestone by supplying uninterrupted electricity to stadiums hosting the matches of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Kahramaa in a statement said it completed its operation during the tournament without any interruption of service at the level of the main and sub-networks feeding the stadiums.

Kahramaa provided its services with professionalism around the clock. The national staff exerted efforts to make this tournament a success.