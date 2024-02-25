QRDI Council Unveils Agenda Of Activities At Web Summit Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, the Web Summit Qatar's Strategic Partner, and Exclusive Partner of the Corporate Innovation Summit Day, has announced its 3-day agenda during the Web Summit Qatar, taking place from February 27 to 29.

Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in panel discussions, presentations, and fireside chats, all set within an arena designed to facilitate interactive experiences.

Located at the heart of the event, the QRDI Council's“Innovation Hub” within its Pavilion E201 promises a lineup of activities to foster engagement and collaboration.

There will be presentations on the Council's key programmes to bolster Qatar's innovation ecosystem. Among these is the Alchemist Doha programme, a collaboration between QRDI Council and Alchemist Accelerator, which aims to foster global and local tech startups in Qatar, enhancing the country's tech ecosystem through global integration and support for local expansion.

Furthermore, the Tech Development Grant programme will showcase its role in supporting technological advancements through financial grants, demonstrating its commitment to fostering innovation. The Qatar Open Innovation programme will also be featured, highlighting its efforts in encouraging open collaboration to address innovative challenges.