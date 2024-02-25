Halal Festival Continues Until Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 12th Halal Festival, which is being held by Katara, held the Al Mazayen competitions for the Syrian women category began with ten rounds and will continue until the end of the festival tomorrow, where participants, both owners and halal owners, will compete for the places.

On Friday, the festival witnessed the coronation of the winners of the Golden Ezba Award, where the award for the Arab category was won by: Rashid Hassan Misfer Al Ayadi, while the award for the exhibitors category was won by Abdullah Ghoneim Al Dosari.

Salman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the festival, expressed his happiness with the strong and distinguished competitions witnessed by the Mazayen event for the Arab and Award categories, praising what distinguished the new edition of the remarkable Gulf participation of halal owners and breeders, stressing that the Halal Mazayen competitions for the category the Syrian breeds with their multiple races will witness more demand, participation and competition.