'Match For Hope': Celebrities, Football Players Raise Money For Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a heartwarming display of camaraderie and sportsmanship, the charity football event“Match for Hope” brought together celebrities, influencers, and former professional players on Friday.

Hosted at the iconic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 venue, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, the event showcased a spirited match between Team Chunkz and Team AboFlah, captivating both players and spectators alike with its vibrant atmosphere and friendly competition.

The event has also exceeded expectations by generating QR32,301,625 ($8,849,760) in funds, significantly surpassing its initial target of over $1m.

The proceeds will be directed towards supporting Education Above All (EAA) projects in Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, Pakistan, Palestine, and Sudan. EAA is dedicated to providing quality education for marginalised people in the developing world. Over 72 million children face barriers to schooling due to poverty, making EAA's mission important for a more inclusive and equitable future.

Team Chunkz triumphed over Team AboFlah with a score of 7-5, claiming the title in a friendly match that captivated both the audience and players alike, infusing joy and camaraderie throughout the event.

Expressing gratitude, Chunkz emphasised the broader significance of the event, saying:“It's much bigger than a football match. Thank you to everyone who donated, watched, shared or did anything to help with this beautiful cause. Alhamdulilah. Qatar will forever have a special place in my heart.” Meanwhile, AboFlah echoed sentiments of sportsmanship and charity, stating:“The loss was tough, but the most important thing is the charity goal + we scored a goal.”

Featuring teams comprised of creators, influencers, and former professional players.

Reflecting on the match, Team Chunkz Manager Arsene Wenger commended the blend of talent on display, noting the surprising prowess of non-professional players and the vibrant atmosphere created by the youthful crowd.“The match was entertaining, there were so many goals.

It was a good mix between social network creators and professional football players. I was quite surprised by some players who are not professional players, by the speed, the technical level was quite okay... Overall, it was a very young crowd, they love to see their crowd, it was funny.”

Abdullah Al Bakri, Engagement Manager from EAA, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to providing educational opportunities for marginalised children worldwide, underscoring the role of sports in fostering peace and integration. The star-studded lineup featured prominent personalities such as Roberto Carlos, Ricardo Kaka, and David Villa, alongside a host of influencers and creators, which further elevated the event's global appeal.

Qassim Al Jaidah, Project Manager of Match for Hope, stressed the event's cultural significance in uniting diverse communities in support of education and sports.