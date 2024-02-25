Doha Academy Celebrates Student Creativity At Art Matters 2024 Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Academy celebrated the creativity of its students at its“Art Matters” 2024 exhibition, which opened on February 18, 2024 at Doha Academy Al Waab Campus auditorium. This exhibition, envisioned by Miss Charlotte Lavelle, Head of Art, has blossomed into a vibrant display of students' talents.

“We are very excited to honour our students' artistic and creative capabilities and what better than an Art exhibition to foster engagement from students, parents and the wider school community,” remarked Miss Charlotte Lavelle.

The exhibition features over 250 art pieces crafted by students ranging from year 1 to year 12 across the Al Waab and Salwa Branches. A diverse array of art media, including landscape paintings, portraits, and illustrations, highlights the breadth of creative expression within the student body.

Students were given the freedom to choose their topics and submit up to three artworks of their preference, resulting in a captivating display of dedication and creativity. The Art Matters 2024 exhibition serves as a testament to the belief that art truly matters in the educational journey.

“We are immensely proud to showcase the remarkable talents of our students. This exhibition is a celebration of their passion and commitment to the arts,” said Chief Executive officer of Al Faleh Educational Holding Sheikha Anwar Bint Nawaf Al Thani.

Doha Academy's Principal Edward Cooper said,“This has proven to be a wonderful, bringing students, parents and staff together from across the Doha Academy group of schools to discuss and enjoy the artistic endeavours of our students from Year 1 – 12. The works on show displayed great talent and a range of skills.

“The opening of the exhibition enabled people to come together to celebrate creativity and imagination. Art enables our students to express themselves beyond words, but has culminated in plenty of conversation about the works on display. My thanks to our Art Department, very ably led by Lavelle, and congratulations to all of our student participants.”

The exhibition was open to the public until February 22, providing an opportunity for the community to appreciate and support the artistic endeavors of Doha Academies' students.