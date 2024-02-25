Six MENA Fighters To Watch Out For At ONE 166: Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The anticipation is building as ONE Championship gears up for its inaugural on-ground event in Qatar on Friday, March 1.

Scheduled to take place at the breathtaking Lusail Sports Arena, ONE 166: Qatar promises to be an unforgettable night of martial arts action, featuring an impressive lineup of athletes.

Among them, six fighters hailing from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will proudly represent their nations, showcasing the rich talent and diversity in the Gulf world.

As the countdown to this momentous occasion begins, let's take a closer look at the competitors who will carry the MENA banner on the global stage.

Amir Aliakbari

At ONE 166, Iranian powerhouse Amir Aliakbari aims to inch himself closer to a shot at the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship, currently held by Anatoly Malykhin.

Overcoming a challenging start in the world's largest martial arts organization, Aliakbari rebounded with impressive victories, including highlight-reel stoppage wins over Mauro Cerilli and Brandon Vera.

In his next outing, the 2010 World Wrestling Championships gold medalist takes on former divisional king Arjan Bhullar, with a potential ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title shot hanging in the balance.

Mehdi Zatout

One of the most prominent names on the list is Mehdi Zatout, a French-Algerian striker who previously held the ISKA and WBC Muay Thai World Championships.

In fact, 'Diamond Heart' came tantalizingly close to capturing the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title in a hard-fought clash against Capitan Petchyindee in September 2021.

Despite retiring after a redemption victory over Asa Ten Pow in October 2022, the veteran couldn't resist the allure of a new challenge.

With that in mind, Zatout is set to make a comeback in a 147-pound boxing match against WBC Middle East Champion Zuhayr Al-Qahtani.



Zuhayr Al-Qahtani

Zatout's return will be no walk in the park, as he faces Saudi Arabia's Zuhayr Al-Qahtani in a sport where the latter boasts an impeccable 9-0 record.

The highlight of Al-Qahtani's budding career happened in December 2019, when he captured the WBC Middle East Championship.

Now, 'The Arabian Warrior' gets to compete under his biggest spotlight yet at ONE 166.

Osamah Almarwai

Osamah Almarwai, the 2022 IBJJF No-Gi World Champion, arrives in Qatar with considerable fanfare.

Making history as the first-ever Middle Eastern black belt to achieve such a feat, the Yemeni-Saudi Arabian is a feared finisher in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Despite a setback at the hands of Mikey Musumeci for the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title in May 2023, Almarwai remains a force to be reckoned with, known for his constrictor-like front headlock game and brutal ankle locks.

On March 1, he squares off against another former ONE World Title challenger, Cleber Sousa, in a matchup that promises grappling excellence.

Zafer Sayik

Turkish spitfire Zafer Sayik brings a wealth of experience to the Circle on March 1.

Beginning his martial arts journey at the age of eight, he has evolved into a multiple-time European Kickboxing Champion.

Making his promotional debut against Vladimir Kuzmin in a 147 catchweight Muay Thai contest, Sayik looks to leave an impression and add another victory to his stellar record.

Zakaria El Jamari

Born in Morocco but currently based in the United Arab Emirates, Zakaria El Jamari is one of the fastest-rising combat sports athletes in the MENA region today.

'Robinhood' began his career as a member of the Emirati national boxing team, where he shined as an undefeated pugilist in the amateur ranks.

In 2023, El Jamari carried over his talent to the pros, amassing a 4-0-1 record with two knockouts.

At ONE 166, El Jamari takes the next step of his career, as he enters the Circle against Ali Saldoev in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

