Bengaluru To Face 24-Hour Water Supply Cut From Feb 27 To Feb 28, Amid Water Tank Prices Hike. List Of Affected Areas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "People living in Bengaluru will face a 24-hour water supply disruption starting 6 am on February 27, 2024, onwards till 6 am on February 28, 2024. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced the shutdown to conduct essential maintenance work and install Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow meters, according to a report by The Indian Express disruption is expected to affect the following areas:Bangalore South:BHEL LayoutNandini LayoutSrinivasa NagarJaimaruthi NagarBadavaneSakamma LayoutNarasimha Swamy LayoutMuneshwara NagarJnana Jyothi NagarJnanaganganagarMallathahalliNGEF LayoutPart of ITI Layout1st & 2nd Stage Railway LayoutRHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stageByraweshwaranagarSunkadakatteJaya Lakshmamma LayoutKebbehallaChandana LayoutChandrashekar LayoutGeology LayoutNarasapuraKandaya LayoutMulakattamma LayoutPart of PapareddypalyaBEL 1st and 2nd StageBilekalluByadarahalliUpkar LayoutSurrounding areas of West BengaluruBangalore North:Parts of Dasarahalli zone and RR Nagar ZoneEast Bengaluru:Parts of A NarayanapuraUdaya NagarAndhra ColonyVSR LayoutIndira Gandhi StreetJyothi NagaraDargamahallSakamma LayoutVignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service StationAkshaynagarMEG LayoutRamesh NagarVeerbhadra NagarShiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service StationDoddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station areas:Nallur PuramRamesh NagarReddy PalyaVibhuthipuraAnnasandra PalyaLBS NagarRising prices of water tank in BengaluruBengaluru is going through an acute water shortage this year, months before peak summer, forcing many residents in \"India's Silicon Valley\" to ration their water use and pay almost double the usual price to meet their daily needs, according to a report by Reuters southwest monsoon rains have dented groundwater levels and declined water levels in the Cauvery River basin reservoirs that feed the southern Indian city, which is home to roughly 14 million people and thousands of IT companies and start-ups, the report added is making residents of the city pay surging prices for water tankers even before the onset of peak summer tanker dealers have started charging residents in some parts of Bengaluru as much as 2,000 rupees ($24.11) for a 12,000-litre tanker, versus 1,200 rupees ($14.47) a month earlier, according to interviews with a dozen customers.\"We now need to book water tankers two days in advance, my plants are dying and I'm taking alternate-day showers,\" said Santhosh C.A., a resident of Horamavu, in north Bengaluru, as quoted by Reuters.

