Earthquake Today: Quake Of Magnitude 5.8 On Richter Scale Strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang Border Region

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said read: Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR after 7.2 tremor hits ChinaThe quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

