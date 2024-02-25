Farmers' Protest: Mobile Internet Services Restored In Seven Haryana Districts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mobile internet services have been restored in seven Haryana districts on February 25, almost two weeks after they were suspended in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, reported PTI officials informed that mobile internet services that were suspended 2 weeks ago were restored in 7 Haryana districts on Sunday. The authorities imposed internet ban in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa on February 11 and that was extended on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24 over the regions of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa was restored today read: Farmers halt 'Delhi Chalo' march till 29 Feb as focus shifts to youth's death, says 'agitation will get bigger' | 10 ptsThe mobile internet services suspension order was issued by the Home Department, the order stated that the curbs were imposed \"to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in jurisdictions of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, including Dabwali, districts in Haryana\". Officials informed that no fresh order has been issued to extend the suspension of the mobile services in the seven districts read: PM Modi launches new scheme for farmers, says 'a new expansion to agriculture...'Residents welcomed the government's decision as a resident of Ambala remarked, \"Restoration of mobile internet services after a gap of several days is a big relief,\" said Kamal, reported PTI read: Farmers protest: Fifth death reported; govt says working to resolve issuesThe ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' farmer protest is being spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to pressurise the Centre to accept farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Friday had said that the protesting farmers camping at the two border points will continue to be stationed there till February 29.

Also read: Farmers' Protest: 'Black Friday' after Shubkaran's death today, tractors march towards Delhi on Feb 26 | Top 10 updatesThe key points at which protesting farmers from Punjab are agitating since February 13 are Shambhu and Khanauri border crossings that shares border with Haryana where their march was stopped by security personnel read: PM Modi says, 'Committed to fulfill every resolution related to farmers' welfare'. All you need to know'Delhi Chalo' agitation was put on hold on Wednesday for two days. Farmer leaders called for the pause after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri. The farmers will decide upon the next course of action on February 29 Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed BJP government at the Centre and accused it of trying to influence institutions. He expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers and said, \"Our party is a party of farmers, we stand with their demand. When it comes to the respect and rights of our farmer brothers, we stood with them earlier as well and will continue to do so,\"

reported ANI.(With inputs from PTI)



