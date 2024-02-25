Pakistan Plane Crash In May 2020 Blamed On 'Human Error'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The investigation report on the Pakistan International Airlines plane crash near Jinnah International Airport in May 2020, which claimed the lives of 101 individuals, concluded that“human error” by the two pilots was the cause of the incident reported by PTI, the report, released by the Aircraft Investigation Board (AIB), detailed the reasons behind the Airbus 320's failure to land safely at Karachi airport, resulting in its crash into a residential area adjacent to the airport primary cause of the fatal crash, resulting in the loss of 101 lives, including 99 passengers, was attributed by the board to the pilots' lack of appropriate judgment during landing. Additionally, numerous homes in the vicinity and parked vehicles were wrecked and harmed in the incident report said the air traffic controller had four times warned the pilots that they shouldn't land as their altitude was not right to the report, when the pilots first tried to land the aircraft, its engines hit the ground, which led to the system supplying lubricant to the engines shutting down. The report said that“engine failure” eventually led to the crash, PTI reported report also held the PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority responsible for not having clear procedures on whether pilots should fast during the month of Ramadan while on duty AIB additionally observed that following engine failure, the aircraft experienced a power outage, resulting in the last four minutes of the flight not being captured on the data recorder. The pilots were also faulted for their lack of coordination during the landing attempt to airworthiness records, the Airbus A320 had previously served with China Eastern Airlines from 2004 to 2014 before being acquired by PIA 1965 and 2020, there have been eight documented instances of aircraft crashes involving PIA.(With inputs from PTI)

