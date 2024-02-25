'AAP Will Not Let The BJP Do Gunda-Gardi', Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On Water Bills Issue

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 25 February assured that under his party's leadership, water bills will not be cancelled without reason. He also criticised the BJP's alleged interference in 'one-time settlement' scheme for unpaid water bills addressing a press conference, Delhi CM spoke on the BJP allegedly trying to stop 'one-time settlement' scheme for unpaid water bills in the city. He said, \"If the BJP was in power, they would have cancelled everybody's water connection. But your son (referring to himself) won't let this happen. If you think that your water bill is correct, then pay, but if you don't think so, then you don't have to pay your water bills. We (AAP) will not let the BJP do 'gunda-gardi'.\"

\"...Delhi Jal Board has passed the scheme. Now this scheme has to be passed in the cabinet. BJP asked Delhi LG to stop this scheme. Officers have been threatened, they are crying...When Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi called the officers to ask why they were not bringing the bill, the officers said that we have been threatened that if this scheme came to the cabinet, they would be suspended. Just like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are in jail, you will also put officers in jail by filing false cases of ED, CBI.\"

