Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Takes Home Three Awards, Winners Full List Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hollywood stars highlighted their peers' best work from the previous year. The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards broadcast live on Netflix on Saturday, with prizes given to the best individual and cast performances in film and television, as determined by fellow actors. Barbra Streisand also accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award, which was presented to her by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.
Screen Actors Guild Awards winners full list- Movies
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
'American Fiction'
'Barbie'
'The Color Purple'
'Killers of the Flower Moon'
'Oppenheimer' - Winner
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Bradley Cooper, 'Maestro'
Colman Domingo, 'Rustin'
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright, 'American Fiction'
Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer'- Winner
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Annette Bening, 'Nyad'
Carey Mulligan, 'Maestro'
Margot Robbie, 'Barbie'
Emma Stone, 'Poor Things'
Lily Gladstone, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'- Winner
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Sterling K. Brown, 'American Fiction'
Willem Dafoe, 'Poor Things'
Robert De Niro, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Ryan Gosling, 'Barbie'
Robert Downey Jr., 'Oppenheimer' - Winner
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Emily Blunt, 'Oppenheimer'
Danielle Brooks, 'The Color Purple'
Penélope Cruz, 'Ferrari'
Jodie Foster, 'Nyad'
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 'The Holdovers' - Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards winners full list- Television
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
'The Crown'
'The Gilded Age'
'The Last of Us'
'The Morning Show'
'Succession' - Winner
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear - Winner
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef - Winner
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef - Winner
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - Winner
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Winner
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - Winner
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - Winner
