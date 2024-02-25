'Take Our Bangles, Give Us Policing': Sandeshkhali Women Defy Fear, Expose Sheikh Shahjahan's Crimes (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The oppressed women of Sandeshkhali have broken their silence, challenging the authorities and demanding justice. Amid allegations of sexual exploitation and land grabbing by TMC leaders, particularly Sheikh Shahjahan, the distressed voices of Sandeshkhali are now echoing their grievances.

The women, once silenced by fear, have reached a breaking point, questioning the inaction of the West Bengal police and expressing frustration over the perceived collusion between Mamata Banerjee's administration and the accused. The narrative unfolds as the oppressed women demand answers and justice in the face of persistent exploitation.

Laser menace: Pilots sound alarm as laser beam intrudes IndiGo cockpit while landing in Kolkata

The resilience of Sandeshkhali's oppressed women has reached a tipping point, compelling them to confront the authorities about the elusive Sheikh Shahjahan. Rejecting government assistance and Mamata Banerjee's sympathy, these women demand justice and the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, the alleged perpetrator of their harrowing experiences.

The focus remains on fugitive TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his brother Sheikh Sirajuddin, as the oppressed women raise their voices against the injustice they've endured.

Protests against the perceived complicity of TMC leaders in land-grabbing have now extended to Majherpara and Halderpara in Sandeshkhali. A woman protester confronted the police, questioning why Sheikh Shahjahan remains at large while the voices of exploited women are suppressed.

The demand for justice takes precedence over government assistance, as the oppressed seek the arrest of those responsible.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali manifests in acts of resistance, with villagers challenging the alleged land-grabbing by TMC leaders. Incidents like the ransacking of a fishery in Jhupkhali and the beating of a local TMC leader in Bermojur underscore the community's frustration.

NCST's Sandeshkhali probe unveils disturbing details; over 50 horrifying complaints against TMC's Shahjahan

The police, now faced with numerous complaints of land grabbing, set up a camp in Bermojur, attempting to address the escalating tensions.

Since the beginning of February, Sandeshkhali has been on the brink of turmoil, ignited by protests demanding justice for the exploited women and the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.