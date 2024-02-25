Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Acknowledges 'Nari Shakti' Progress In Diverse Fields (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 25) addressed the nation in the 110th 'Mann ki Baat' edition ahead of the celebration of Women's Day on March 8, emphasizing the significance of recognizing women's contributions to the nation's development. Quoting the revered poet Bharathiyar Ji, PM Modi envisions global prosperity hinging on the provision of equal opportunities for women.

This sets the stage for a discourse on the unprecedented achievements of 'Nari Shakti' in various spheres of life.

"Today, women are succeeding in all phases of life," Prime Minister Modi declares, marveling at the unexpected advancements such as women in villages operating drones. The recognition of women's evolving roles becomes a cornerstone as PM Modi prepares to delve into a conversation with Sita Devi, affectionately known as 'drone didi,' in the lead-up to Women's Day.

In a prelude to Women's Day, PM Modi engaged in a dialogue with Sita Devi, who has undergone training in operating drones. Sita Devi's expertise sheds light on the revolutionary impact of drones in agriculture and technological advancements.

Through this interaction, PM Modi unveiled the transformative role of women like Sita Devi, who contribute to the nation's progress by integrating cutting-edge technologies into traditional practices.

Highlighting the approaching Women's Day, PM Modi extended his wishes to the indomitable spirit of 'Nari Shakti.' He recognized the profound words of Bharathiyar Ji, emphasizing the pivotal role women play in the nation's prosperity when afforded equal opportunities.

"March 8 holds significance as we celebrate Women's Day, a day to honor the invaluable contributions of women to our developmental journey," PM Modi expressed.