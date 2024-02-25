Kerala To Witness Rain With Thunder, Lightening In Three Districts Today; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the possibility of rain in three districts of the state today, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta. The IMD stated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places with a speed of up to 40 km/h.
The IMD has informed that there is a chance of light rain at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram district in the next 3 hours. Meanwhile, the IMD has informed that the temperature may rise to 37°C in Kollam and Palakkad districts and 36°C (2-3°C more than normal) in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode & Kannur districts. Due to high temperatures and humid air, these districts, except hilly areas, are likely to experience hot and humid conditions today.
