Mammootty Starrer Bramayugam Mints Rs 50 Crore In 11 Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mammootty's film "Bramayugam" shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. The movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore club at the global box office in just 11 days. It is a matter of excitement for the fans that Bramayugam reached the golden achievement in the collection after surviving the advance of the Manjummel Boys. The movie was released on February 15.

The movie has achieved a remarkable milestone by receiving positive word-of-mouth publicity not only within Kerala but also in other languages. Despite being just three days since its release, the film has garnered significant attention both domestically and internationally. The performances of Mammootty and the rest of the cast have been widely acclaimed.



The film and Mammootty are currently trending on social media platforms, attracting widespread discussion. The black-and-white film captivates the cinematic experience, with Mammootty playing the lead and Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in the supporting roles.

'Bramayugam' marks the debut production venture of Night Shift Studios and was released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.