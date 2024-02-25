Nvidia exceeds USD2T market capitalization amid robust chip demand

(MENAFN) Nvidia, a Silicon Valley powerhouse renowned for its cutting-edge chips driving the surge in generative artificial intelligence applications, reached a historic milestone on Friday as its market value soared to USD2 trillion. Bolstered by robust demand for its chips, the company has emerged as a frontrunner in the AI revolution, experiencing a meteoric rise that outpaces even the most optimistic projections.



The remarkable achievement follows a substantial increase in market value of USD277 billion on Thursday, marking the largest single-day gain ever witnessed on Wall Street. Analysts attribute Nvidia's unprecedented growth to its pivotal role in providing chips utilized across a spectrum of AI applications, from OpenAI's GPT chat program to technologies developed by industry giants like Google.



Drawing parallels to the suppliers of picks and shovels during the 19th-century gold rush, Nvidia's chips have become indispensable tools for a wide array of AI endeavors, propelling the company's valuation from USD1 trillion to USD2 trillion in a span of just eight months. This swift ascent sets a new benchmark, surpassing the trajectory of tech giants like Apple and Microsoft in terms of both speed and magnitude.



Ipek Ozkardiskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, emphasized that the primary challenge for today's AI companies lies not in demand but in their capacity to meet the burgeoning need. Despite the staggering growth, Nvidia continues to face pressure to scale its operations to keep pace with the surging demand for its chips.



In recent trading, Nvidia shares rose by 2 percent, following an earlier record surge of 4.9 percent to USD823.9 per share. This surge solidified Nvidia's position as the fourth-largest company globally, with a market value of USD2.05 trillion, underscoring its pivotal role in shaping the future of AI-driven technologies.

MENAFN25022024000045015682ID1107896140