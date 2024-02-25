Israeli Aggression Claims Dozens Of Palestinian Lives In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 25 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation continued to attack Gaza last night and into Sunday morning, resulting in the deaths and injuries of numerous Palestinians, including children and women. This marked the 142nd day of unrelenting bombardment on the Strip.Medical sources have reported that a considerable number of Palestinian civilians were killed or injured with varying degrees of severity due to renewed Israeli artillery shelling. The western areas of Khan Yunis and the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City were specifically targeted.In Gaza City's Al-Shaaf area, an Israeli raid on a house resulted in the loss of one life and injuries to others. Concurrently, occupation drones and artillery shelling targeted eastern neighborhoods of the city.Violent clashes erupted in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, accompanied by audible explosions.In Beit Lahia, reports indicated that a martyr was recovered following the bombing of a residential house, with several individuals still missing under the rubble.Saturday evening, the Israeli occupation's bombing of the Al-Shati Camp in western Gaza claimed the lives of two Palestinians and injured four others.According to preliminary data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the number of deaths has now reached 29,606, with 69,737 individuals wounded since the commencement of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th.