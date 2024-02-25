Saturday's Electricity Load Hits 3,670Mw

Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) -- Jordan's electrical load reached 3,670 megawatts on Saturday evening, as reported by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).This figure represents a significant portion of the maximum load recorded during the current winter, which reached 4,050 megawatts.It is noteworthy that the highest electrical load ever recorded in the Kingdom took place last August, reaching an unprecedented peak of 4,220 megawatts.

