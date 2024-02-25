Embrace Spirit Of Ramadan At Le Meridien City Center Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Le Meridien City Center Doha announced a series of special events and offerings to mark this auspicious occasion.

Recognising the significance of Ramadan in the lives of its guests, the team is delighted to provide an enriching and memorable experience for those celebrating this sacred time.

Whether you're looking for a grand Iftar buffet or an intimate Suhoor gathering, Le Meridien City Center Dohapromise an unforgettable journey for your taste buds.

Iftar – Atayeb by La Gourmandise: Embrace the spirit of Ramadan along with friends and family and break your fast at La Gourmandise. Indulge into a bounteous buffet and feast on a special selection of traditional and international dishes, sweet delights and refreshing beverages. Price is QR195 for Iftar buffet (individuals + non private groups), kids 6 to 12 must pay 50%, while kids under 6 can eat for free. This will be held daily from 6pm to 9pm.

Iftar – Layali Fez at Caza: Enjoy the authentic Ramadan experience with a Moroccan and Mediterranean Iftar at Caza. Gather your loved ones and enjoy a family-style dining experience with delectable Mezze, sumptuous spread of Harira, Couscous, Tagines, as well as mouth-watering sweet delights specially curated by their chefs. Special prices for groups for 50 persons and above, this will be daily from 6pm to 9pm.

Souhour – Oumsiyat by Café Rouge Terrace: Relish in a tasty Suhoor feast at Cafe Rouge Terrace with their special A La Carte Menu! Start with a delicious spread of Oriental Mezze, followed by flavourful platters and finish with your favorite sweet treat. Traditional Ramadan beverages are also available to complete the experience under the enchantment of live oud and hookah. Daily from Iftar time till 1:00am, price is A la carte menu.

Unwind in the sacred haven of serenity as we pamper you with divine treatments. Elevate your essence and embrace the holistic harmony of Ramadan. Awaiting you for a timeless journey of self-discovery and renewal. Choice of 60 and 90 minutes facial for QR300 and QR400 respectively, choice of 60 minutes facial for QR325. There will be a daily special price between 10am to 5pm.

For bookings or Inquiries, call 40413333 or WhatsApp at 5118 7941.