Ford ceases shipment of all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups

(MENAFN) Since February 9, Ford has ceased the shipment of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups, opting instead to subject them to quality inspections before proceeding with deliveries. According to Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg, the company has refrained from specifying any particular quality concerns that prompted the shipment pause. Instead, Bergg characterized such holds as a routine aspect of the manufacturing process, especially during the transition to a new model year. Notably, Ford has commenced the shipment of its new 2024 model year F-150 gasoline-powered and hybrid trucks.



Reports of the shipment pause were first disseminated by Automotive News, an industry publication. While Ford sells a significantly larger volume of gasoline- and hybrid-powered F-150s compared to the electric Lightning variant, the F-series of full-size pickups has remained America's best-selling vehicle for over four decades. Last year alone, Ford sold 750,000 F-series trucks, with approximately 24,000 of them being Lightnings.



Although Ford dealers currently maintain inventory of F-150 Lightning trucks, Bergg assured that customers should still be able to find available trucks for purchase until shipments resume. Notably, about a year ago, Ford halted Lightning production due to a potential battery issue, though production resumed several weeks later.



The F-150 Lightning is one of two all-electric vehicles offered by Ford in the US, the other being the Mustang Mach-E, which competes closely with the Tesla Model Y. Last year, Ford sold slightly over 40,000 Mach-E SUVs. Ford's chief executive, Jim Farley, recently disclosed that the company has deployed a team of engineers dedicated to the development of future electric vehicles.

