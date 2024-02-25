Israel's war cabinet convenes on hostage release, ceasefire talks in Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) Israel’s war cabinet convened on Saturday following a delegation's return from talks in Paris regarding a potential hostage release and ceasefire deal in the ongoing conflict against Hamas.



National security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi announced ahead of the telephone meeting that the members would be briefed on the progress of discussions related to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has entered its fifth month.



The Paris talks involved meetings between the heads of Israel's overseas intelligence service Mossad, the counterpart from the domestic Shin Bet security service, and mediators from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.



“There is probably room to move toward an agreement,” Hanegbi conveyed this information during an interview with Israeli television, refraining from providing further details.



Israel is advocating for the release of all hostages who were taken during the October 7 attacks, with an initial focus on securing the release of all women. However, Hanegbi emphasized during the interview that reaching “such agreement does not mean the end of the war.”



He also suggested that Israel would oppose any agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a press release that the meeting on Saturday would address the "next steps in the negotiations." He reiterated his intention for Israeli troops to enter Rafah in southern Gaza, despite significant concerns about the potential impact on the hundreds of thousands of civilians who sought refuge there to escape bombardments.



A reporter from a French news agency stationed in Rafah reported at least six airstrikes on the city on Saturday evening.

