Lebanon grieves 7th child victim amid escalating Israeli border conflict

(MENAFN) Fardous Saeed expressed profound grief as she reflected on her five-year-old daughter, Amal Al Dorr, who tragically lost her life in an Israeli air strike on Wednesday in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon. While staring at a picture of her daughter, Fardous lamented, "What can I say about Amal? What can I possibly say? Look at her eyes; they speak for themselves." This heartfelt expression underscores the deep pain and anguish experienced by families affected by the devastating violence in the region.



On Thursday, relatives gathered at the family's residence in Tyre to extend their condolences. Tyre, a southern Lebanese port city, has been relatively spared from the ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah. The conflict began on October 8 when the militant group initiated a new front against Israel, coinciding with the devastating war in Gaza.



Inside the family's living room, a somber atmosphere prevails as women mourn the loss of the little girl. Despite the crowded room, Fardous Saeed remains absorbed in her grief, hunched over a picture of her daughter Amal.



In the midst of a solemn atmosphere, Ms. Saeed directs a long litany toward Amal's picture, with her words only interrupted by the overwhelming flow of tears. This poignant scene encapsulates the profound sorrow and heartbreak experienced by families caught in the tragic consequences of the ongoing conflict in the region.



“Oh my God, my love, please come visit me in my dreams. You used to call me, ‘my heart’, but don’t call me 'my heart' when you come, because my heart has died, Amal. They buried my heart. It's gone. I’m just a body without a soul.”



Her voice cracks, breaking into a desperate wail, echoing the depths of her anguish and sorrow.



“I’m only standing for your sisters, Zaynouba and Mariam, who witnessed your death, who saw me carrying you. I hope they forget everything she saw. Has anyone else carried their daughter like I did? My heart, you were only five,” She expressed these sentiments while embracing her two daughters, the sole survivors of the attack.

