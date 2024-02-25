Trump wins in South Carolina GOP Primary, sets sights on presidential nomination

(MENAFN) According to a US-based news agency projection, former President Donald Trump secured a significant win in South Carolina's GOP presidential primary on Saturday. This victory extends his winning streak across all Republican nominating contests thus far, positioning him favorably to potentially secure the party's presidential nomination within the next month.



The defeat for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in her home state is a setback, considering the high stakes of the contest where a total of 50 delegates were up for grabs. These delegates are divided between the statewide winner and the victor in each congressional district. Early indications from exit polling and initial results suggest Trump may achieve a clean sweep, with South Carolina's Charleston-based 1st Congressional District offering Haley the best chance to secure delegates.



As of just after 10:00 PM ET, Trump maintained a statewide lead of over 20 points against Haley. Despite facing criminal charges in four separate jurisdictions and being subject to substantial civil penalties, Trump's triumph on Saturday positions him on a path toward securing the party's presidential nomination. He could potentially reach the required 1,215 delegates to clinch the nomination by mid-March, especially with several states holding de facto winner-take-all primaries on Super Tuesday (March 5) and additional contests following thereafter.



“There has never been a spirit like this,” Trump made these remarks during his election night gathering in Columbia. “I have never seen the Republican Party so unified.”

