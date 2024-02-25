Iran sees 4.5 percent increase in crude oil, petroleum product transmission in 9 months

(MENAFN) During the initial nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21 to December 21, 2023, the acting head of the Iranian Oil Pipeline and Telecommunication Company (IOPTC), Arsalan Rahimi, disclosed a notable uptick in the transmission of crude oil and petroleum products across Iran. In comparison to the corresponding period in the previous year, there was a substantial 4.5 percent increase in transmission volumes, as highlighted by Rahimi in a report carried by an Iranian news agency on Thursday.



The IOPTC, responsible for overseeing Iran's extensive pipeline network, achieved a commendable milestone by facilitating the transportation of over 103 billion liters of crude oil and petroleum products throughout the country during the nine-month period. Of this total volume, Rahimi delineated that 53.8 billion liters constituted crude oil, while the remaining 49.2 billion liters comprised various petroleum products.



This surge in transmission underscores the critical role played by IOPTC in ensuring the seamless movement of essential energy resources across Iran's diverse geographical landscape. By leveraging its sophisticated pipeline infrastructure, IOPTC continues to serve as a linchpin in Iran's energy distribution network, effectively connecting production centers with consumption areas while optimizing logistical efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.



The sustained growth in transmission volumes reflects Iran's ongoing commitment to enhancing its energy infrastructure and optimizing operational capacities within the oil and petroleum sector. Moreover, it underscores IOPTC's unwavering dedication to meeting the nation's energy demands and facilitating the smooth flow of resources essential for powering various sectors of the economy.



As Iran navigates dynamic shifts in the global energy landscape and seeks to bolster its energy security, the steady expansion of its pipeline transmission capabilities positions the country to capitalize on emerging opportunities while mitigating potential challenges. Looking ahead, IOPTC remains poised to continue its pivotal role in facilitating the reliable and efficient transmission of crude oil and petroleum products, thereby contributing to Iran's economic development and energy resilience in the years to come.

