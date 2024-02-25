S&P, Dow reach new record levels on Friday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Friday, both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 reached new record levels, marking a positive end to the week for these key indices. The Dow Jones industrial average saw an increase of 62.42 points, or 0.16 percent, closing at 39,131.53, with a weekly gain of 1.3 percent. Similarly, the S&P 500 rose by 1.77 points, or 0.03 percent, reaching an all-time high of 5,088.80, and posting a weekly increase of 1.66 percent. However, the Nasdaq experienced a slight decline of 44.80 points, or 0.28 percent, closing the session at 16,118. Nonetheless, the tech-heavy index managed to record a weekly gain of 1.4 percent.



In terms of market volatility, the VIX volatility index, known as the fear index, decreased by 5.4 percent to 13.75. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield also witnessed a decline, losing 1.8 percent to 4.247 percent.



Regarding currency markets, the dollar index remained unchanged at 103.96, while the euro experienced a slight decrease of 0.02 percent against the greenback, trading at USD1.0821.



In the realm of commodities, precious metals demonstrated gains, with gold increasing by 0.6 percent to USD2,036 per ounce and silver rising by 0.8 percent to USD22.94 per ounce.



Conversely, oil prices saw a notable decline, with global benchmark Brent crude dropping by 2.37 percent to USD81.69 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude falling by 2.6 percent to USD76.56 per barrel. This decrease in oil prices contributed to fluctuations in energy markets, reflecting broader trends and uncertainties impacting the global economy.

