Quoz Arts Fest: Captivating Artistic Exhibitions and Unique Experiences

Dubai, UAE, 28 January 2024:

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the eleventh edition of the Quoz Arts Fest, which featured over 200 artistic and cultural presentations and activities. The festival also included a series of installations, workshops, and artistic, creative, and entertainment events hosted by Alserkal Avenue and the Al Quoz Creative Zone over two days. This visit is part of Dubai Culture's support for creatives in various artistic and creative sectors, aligning with its commitment to realising Dubai's cultural vision of becoming a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

During his tour of the event held in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture, Bin Kharbash explored a variety of installations and art exhibitions distinguished by their ideas and diverse styles. He praised their ability to express the visions of their creators, emphasising the significance and the supportive opportunities it provides for talented individuals. He stated, “Quoz Arts Fest, with its initiatives, exhibitions, and diverse works, adds a qualitative contribution to the local creative scene, contributing to the cultural movement in the emirate and strengthening the power of cultural and creative industries."

Bin Kharbash met with Dubai Abulhoul, CEO of Fiker Institute, to enhance the knowledge and cultural partnership between Dubai Culture and the Thought Foundation. He also reviewed the array of artistic works presented at the festival, including the second edition of the ‘The Disappearing Art Show’ exhibition organised by Gulf Photo Plus, supervised by the artistic curator Salem AlSuwaidi. This exhibition aims to attract art collectors and artists and enable them to acquire artworks from emerging talent and various artistic groups, fostering sustainable practices in the art collection.

During the visit, Bin Kharbash learned about the installation artwork ‘Still from Here’ by PHI Studio, inspired by the wisdom of nomads and their traditions in navigation, resilience, and survival in challenging environments. He also explored ‘Migrant Minds‘ by the UAE-Based artist Moey, which was previously showcased at the 11th edition of the Sikka Arts and Design Festival. This piece delves into the stories of individuals forced to leave their homelands in search of a better future elsewhere.

Bin Kharbash visited ’Courtesy of Carbon 12’, which hosted the exhibition ‘Red Flags’ by Anahita Razmi, exploring the concept of coloured banners used for alerts. He stopped at the interactive experience ‘Echoes of Nature’ created by Japanese artist Yuri Suzuki, challenging perceptions of natural and artificial shapes through a composition using pipes and horns.



The Quoz Arts Fest aims to provide an opportunity for all community members to explore the richness of the local art scene through unique cultural and visual experiences. The programme includes a diverse range of music and art events, featuring performances by Sudanese duo MarSimba, Lebanese duo Rast, and the live techno music of Stick No Bills, accompanied by visual displays reflecting the culture of South Asia, among others.





