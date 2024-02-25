Creative workshops and inspiring panels in Arabic Calligraphy, Ornamentation, and Gilding

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 6 February 2024:

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) presents a series of specialised creative panels and workshops in Arabic calligraphic arts as part of the project ‘Arabic Calligraphy, Ornamentation, and Gilding Courses,’ which falls under the umbrella of the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale. Through this project, the Authority seeks to open new educational and informative avenues for emerging talent by providing a high-quality platform that encourages them to develop and refine their skills in the field of Arabic calligraphy. The initiative also aims to enable them to discover the beauty of this art form, reflecting a commitment to protecting and preserving it as an integral part of national, local, and Arab identity and heritage.

The project, taking place throughout February, targets all those interested in this art form, including school students and individuals aged 13 and above. Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children hosts four specialised courses on classical Middle Eastern calligraphy during weekends, offering participants the opportunity to learn the mastery and precision of writing and connecting letters and drawing and adjusting compositions using various scripts. Calligrapher Abdul Razzaq Al Mahmoud, in his course ‘Thuluth and Naskh Calligraphy’, illustrates the fundamentals of these methods and their aesthetic qualities. Artist Uday Al Araji presents the course ‘Ejazah and Evident Diwani Calligraphies’, while Zaid Al Athami sheds light on the details of the Ruq'ah calligraphy. Additionally, Mousab Doori provides participants in the course ‘Ornamentation and Gilding’ with the opportunity to explore the principles of ornamentation, its foundations, colouring techniques, distribution of elements, and the prominent tools and types of paper used in this art.

The project includes the organisation of an eight-panel discussion presented by calligrapher Zaid Al Athami in Dubai Public Library branches. Through these panels, he highlights the history, philosophy, details, and techniques of Arabic calligraphy, its impact on the field of arts, and its role in instilling national identity in public hearts. He is also set to conduct a series of interactive workshops for participants in the ‘Fazaa Championships 2024’, held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.







MENAFN25022024002987014458ID1107896039