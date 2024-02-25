INFINITI QX60 Timeless Elegance, Modern Thrills

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) For a luxury crossover, the INFINITI QX60 exists on the more sophisticated side of things, merging the timeless appeal of classic design with the pulse of modern technology. Its curves and contours show just how elegance meets function, grabbing attention with its gleaming colors and origami-inspired front grille.



The QX60 is devoted to delivering a drive that's as comfortable as it is adaptable. With a panoramic moonroof opening up to the sky, the vehicle invites you to immerse yourself in the elements inside and out. The calming interior, adorned with luxurious materials, expresses advanced technology alongside the ideal comfort and style needs. Window down or radio and AC up, the senses will know where they are.



Its heart lies in its driving dynamics. With Direct Adaptive Steering and Intelligent Cruise Control, the vehicle anticipates the road ahead, whether that be the Dubai highway or winding Hatta ascents, offering an always seamless journey. These features, alongside an array of others such as ProPILOT Assist and Predictive Forward Collision Warning, contribute to a stress-free time, allowing you to focus on the joy of the navigation, maybe even marvelling at The Museum of the Future as you come up alongside the spectacle.



At the heart of the QX60's tech-forward design is the advanced INFINITI InTouch™ infotainment system. Equipped with fingertip-ready INFINITI IQ technology features, including wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® integration, it ensures that connectivity, entertainment, and ease of use take precedence, making every interaction intuitive and each journey thoroughly connected. These elements, along with the whisper-quiet ambiance of the cabin, exemplify the profound connection INFINITI endeavors to create between the vehicle and driver—a harmonious union of technology with emotion that sets the stage for a positive automotive experience.



Beneath the sculpted hood, the engine is one of vigorous efficiency, promising exhilarating performance without compromise. Safety and reliability are foundational to the build—with the suite of advanced driver assistance technologies, including Blind Spot Intervention and Lane Departure Prevention, that work in concert with the vehicle's clever craftsmanship, offering tranquility for all who make what seems such an easy choice. This is a great help when things get a bit hot and heavy in the inter-emirate commutes.



The QX60 is one of the main reasons visitors enter into the beautiful showrooms of INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. With its compelling blend of all the discerning buyer is looking for, justification for its popularity is obvious.











