Noise Teams Up with Graffiti Artist Mooz to Paint the Wall Noise with its new Buds N1

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) New Delhi, 22nd February 2024: Noise, India's leading connected lifestyle brand, has teamed up with renowned graffiti artist Mooz to create a captivating graffiti art showcasing its latest TWS, Noise Buds N1. This collaboration is showcased in the brand's latest digital film, highlighting the seamless blend of both creativity and innovation embodied by Noise Buds N1.

Set against the backdrop of the wall in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, the digital film follows Mooz's journey as he unleashes his creative vision after plugging in the latest TWS, inviting viewers into his world to witness the transformation of his artistic concept into reality. Seamlessly blending his signature style with the bold chrome finish of Noise Buds N1, Mooz intricately designs the latest product, with each stroke mirrored on the wall in real-time.

Through this collaboration with Mooz, Noise aims to bring together art and technology to create something truly extraordinary. Engineered to deliver exceptional sound in a premium chrome design, Noise Buds N1 is set to compliment users' lifestyles by allowing them to stand out with the new elevated audio experience. With a playback time of up to 40 hours, the new TWS from Noise is ergonomically designed to suit users’ fashion with the segment’s most aspirational features.

As Noise Buds N1 is set to go on sale on 27th February, the digital film offers an exciting preview of what's to come. Stay tuned as Noise continues to redefine the landscape of connected living, one innovation at a time.





