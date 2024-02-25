BNY Mellon Appointed as Fund Administrator, Transfer Agent and Global Custodian by Lunate

(MENAFN- FTI Consulting) Abu Dhabi – 19 February 2024 – Lunate Capital, the Abu Dhabi-based, partner-led, independent global alternative investment manager, has appointed BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) as administrator, transfer agent and global custodian for all its funds.



“BNY Mellon through its global experience and commitment to client service can provide us with data-driven insights and a complete view across all our funds,” said Seif Fikry, Managing Partner, Lunate. “It is important to us as we navigate global markets that we are supported by BNY Mellon with its innovative approach covering different fund structures and strategies to drive long-term value for our clients.”



BNY Mellon is a leading player in providing private markets & exchange-traded fund (ETF) services globally. It has a long-established and growing presence in the UAE, supporting leading financial players with end-to-end capabilities and complex operating requirements in the Middle East, drawing on its 240 years of experience and data from overseeing nearly $50 trillion in assets for its clients across the financial lifecycle.



"We are delighted to be working with Lunate, a leading private markets solutions provider, on these strategic initiatives," said Hani Kablawi, Head of International, BNY Mellon. “Our expertise and commitment to providing general partner investment lifecycle solutions at scale will help Lunate achieve its global ambitions across its multi-asset class portfolio."



Both Lunate and BNY Mellon are steadfast in their commitment to support the development of the UAE’s capital markets landscape.







