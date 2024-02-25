Gravity Energy Storage Market To Grow the Fastest in the APAC Region

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The gravity energy storage market will generate USD 217.8 million by the end of 2023, which will power at a considerable rate of 77.9% in the years to come, touching USD 12,231.5 million by 2030. This will be because of the robust emphasis on renewable energy resources, acceptance of EVs require grid stability, and surge in the electricity cost.



The pumped hydro storage category will grow at a rate of 77.7% by the end of this decade. This method is favored attributable to its competence to store and release a huge quantity of power efficiently.



These systems are extremely effective at balancing the electricity grid by offering fast responses when there is an increase in the demand for power. It is a proven and well-recognized tech for significant energy stowage and electricity generation. Hence, its competence, dependability, and lengthy operational history have made it a prevalent choice for the generation.



North America is the leader of the gravity energy storage market, followed by Europe and APAC, because of the beginning of more than a few gravity energy storage projects, tech readiness, high requirement, and supportive policies. Moreover, the acceptance of these methods is increasing because of a surge in the count of EVs and rise in the consciousness of the paybacks of renewable sources of energy.



It is because of the rise in adoption of electric vehicles al over the world, the demand for gravity energy storage solutions is on the rise. This trend will continue in the years to come as well.





