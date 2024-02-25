Synthetic Fuels Market was Powered by the Increasing Initiatives of the Government

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The synthetic fuels market size was USD 48.6 billion in 2023. Further, by the end of this decade, it will power at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6%, to touch a value of USD 70.6 billion by 2030.



The increasing requirement for these energy sources can be accredited to the fact that they are low-carbon or carbon neutral, which supports in decreasing air pollution. Regarding this, the growing count of government initiatives to reduce GHG emissions drive the industry. Fossil fuels have various applications, for example transportation, electricity generation, and domestic purposes.



Furthermore, the aviation industry requires liquid fuel as it cannot depend on totally on electricity. Though, the IEA estimates that in the year 2021, transportation had over one-third of the global CO2 emissions.



The industrial category also has a substantial share in the industry. According to reports, the CO2 emissions of the industrial sector in 2022 were 9 Gt, where electricity and heat generation contributed 15.83 billion tonnes of emissions. This is for the reason that fossil fuels have wide use in industries as energy sources and raw-materials.



For example, by-products of oil are put to use for producing plastics, tars, medicines, chemicals, and many other products. Furthermore, coal is extensively used to power machinery in industries, as gas and oil are expensive; so, they are high-priced for numerous countries. Coal is used as a main energy source in the steel, cement, and pharma sectors.



It is because of the active participation of private players in research and development, and the growing number of initiatives of the government all over the world, the demand for synthetic fuels will keep on increasing in the years to come.





