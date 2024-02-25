Tech Advancements are Powering the Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition Equipment Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The total size of the semiconductor chemical vapor deposition equipment market was USD 15.9 billion in 2023. This number will reach USD 23.6 billion by 2030, progressing at a rate of 5.8% by the end of this decade.



Furthermore, strict regulations with regards to the use of hexavalent chromium for electroplating are also powering the industry.

The memory manufacturer category will grow the fastest in the future, at a rate of more than 6%. The growing data consumption at the global level is responsible for the increased requirement for memory products.



While, integrated device manufacturers dominated semiconductor chemical vapor deposition equipment market with a share, of more than 50%, in 2023, and this trend will continue in the future as well, powering at a considerable rate. This is because of the growing use of thin-film deposition in the semiconductor sector to produce ICs or microchips. Also, the mounting sales of consumer electronic and microelectronic products will power the industry.



The semiconductor sector is growing at a high pace, directly leading to the development of the industry. The growth of the industry can be credited to the increasing consumption of electronic devices globally; the growing requirement for automotive electronics for collision detection systems, navigation control and infotainment systems; and the growing requirement for wireless communication systems, industrial electronics, and data storage devices. Semiconductors are widely used in all these systems.





