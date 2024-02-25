Terminal Tractors Market Will Reach USD 1,401.1 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) In 2023, the global terminal tractors market is estimated to be USD 965.5 million; it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% over the forecast period 2024 and reach USD 1,401.1 million by 2030.



This growth of the market can be credited to the development of containerized trade, the enlargement of ports and logistics hubs, and the surge in the need for better cargo management. Basically, the increasing international trade and stress on ecological sustainability propel the need for electric terminal tractors.



The managing of cargo has now been added to the transport system. The basic aim of all transport modes is to carry items between the terminals where they are being organized for delivery, and also for movement. as it caters as the point of goods supply, packaging, and categorization for their ultimate transfer to the final destination through the transport system, the cargo managing process is essential in the transport and logistics chain.



On the basis of propulsion, electric tractors will grip the largest share during the projection period, primarily because of the surge in ecological concerns and the surge in the cost of fuels. The transport industry is a substantial contributor to the global GHG emissions. As per the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the transport industry grips the largest share of GHG emissions in the nation. The key source of transportation-associated greenhouse gas emissions is the combustion of fossil fuels in cars, trucks, ships, trains, and

airplanes.



Based on type, the manual category dominates the market, and it is expected to register a 5.6% CAGR in the coming years. Manually driven terminal tractors are human workers can work around every piece of equipment's faults or deal with exceptions in operational measures, manual terminal tractors can work even when their machines are not in ideal working order. Furthermore, due to their industrial use, they should undergo regular maintenance to ensure proper condition.



In 2023, the category 4x2 axles will have a market share of 50 %. The increase in demand for 2-wheel drive vehicles at seaports and terminals is primarily attributable to the fact that they are more efficient than 4x4 variants, with regard to fuel consumption. Furthermore, it is more easily used and therefore does not require regular maintenance as opposed to other products. Therefore, their usage is rapidly increasing in developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China.





