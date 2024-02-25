Barrier Films Market Will Reach USD 50.3 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The value of the global barrier films market stood at USD 33.9 billion in 2023, and this number is projected to reach USD 50.3 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the projection period.



This growth of the market can be credited to the growing demand for packed food & beverages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and other customer goods, which require protection from oxygen, moisture, and other ecological forces. Basically, busy lifestyles and increasing per-capita income are driving the need for packed food & beverages, which should adhere to stringent quality, freshness, and shelf-life standards.



In 2023, based on type, the metalized category is dominating, making an estimated revenue of USD 16.9 billion, this growth of the industry can be credited to the growing consumption of flexible packaging in the customer goods, pharmacological & medical device, and agrochemical sectors. Such materials provide a shield against light, oxygen, and moisture, therefore keeping them fresh for a long time.



Organic coatings are projected to be the quicker-rising coating type segment, with a CAGR of 6.5%, during the projection period. This is mainly because of the extensive utilization of films made from organic oxides in the food & beverage industry to advance shelf life by avoiding gases and moisture from either incoming or leaving the package.



In 2023, on the basis of packaging type, bags grip a substantial industry share, mainly because of the increasing requirement for flexible packing choices. The growing consumption of packaged items, sustainability worries, and quickly progressing technology fuel the industry in this category.



The market for barrier films with revenues of US$ 13 billion in 2023 is dominated by the food & beverage packaging category, driven by a rising demand to package foods. The growing demand for these materials is due to the rise in sales of ready meals and quick-cook foods from self-service outlets.



In 2023, worldwide, APAC is leading the industry, producing USD 18.6 billion, and it will further advance at 6.2% CAGR during the projection period. This is mainly because of the increasing populace and fast urbanization, which have augmented the consumption of packed medicinal products, foods & beverages, and personal care products.







MENAFN25022024005304011875ID1107895991