Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Research Report Detailed Analysis On The Basis Of Application, Latest Trend, Region And Growth

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), commonly known as Teflon, is a fluoropolymer used in the production of electronic products such as barb insulators, cable ties, connectors, battery binders, circuit breakers, brush holders, and semiconductor devices. The increasing use of the material in the electrical and electronics industry can be attributed to the chemically inert, non-flammable, and non-toxic features of PTFE. Moreover, the hydrophobicity, non-reactivity, good insulating property, and low coefficient of friction of the material makes it ideal for nonstick coating for cookware.



Additionally, the rising application of the fluoropolymer in the medical sector is expected to drive the polytetrafluoroethylene market at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market revenue stood at $2,197.8 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach $2,953.6 million revenue by 2024. PTFE has substituted conventional plastics in several medical applications as it is a biocompatible material. Moreover, the escalating investments in research and development (R&D) and introduction of improved PTFE-based products has resulted in the production of advanced materials that offer better protection to medical components and equipment.



Moreover, the burgeoning consumption of beauty products, primarily on account of the growing consumer interest in new and premium products, rising focus on physical appearance, and soaring online expenditure on cosmetics, will also propel the consumption of PTFE in the coming years. This polymer of tetrafluoroethylene is used in anti-aging creams, pressed powders, blushes, and bronzers to offer a smooth texture to the skin. Apart from this, the material also finds wide application in the construction, automotive, and industrial processing sectors.



The application segment of the polytetrafluoroethylene market is categorized into tapes, tubes, fabrics, films and sheets, coatings, fuel additives, wires and cables, and others. Among these, the coatings category held the largest market share in 2018 and it is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the category is also expected to demonstrate the fastest growth in the forecast years, due to the mounting demand for PTFE-coated valves, seals, and rings in the industrial processing sector.



According to P&S Intelligence, Asia-Pacific (APAC) consumed the largest volume of PTFE in the recent past, and it is projected to adopt this material at the fastest pace in the coming years. This can be credited to the increasing production of automobiles, rising industrial processing activities, and burgeoning demand for consumer electronics in the region. In the coming years, China will emerge as the largest consumer of PTFE, due to the presence of a large number of electronics manufacturers in the country.



Whereas, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the polytetrafluoroethylene market throughout the forecast period, due to the growth of the automotive sector in the region. Additionally, the surging adoption of lightweight vehicles in France, Germany, and the U.K. will also contribute to the market growth, owing to the burgeoning demand for PTFE coatings in these countries. Furthermore, North America is expected to hold the third position in the market in the future, due to the large-scale industrial processing activities in the region.



Thus, the mounting demand for electronics, beauty products, and medical products will boost the adoption of PTFE in the coming years.



SOURCE: P&S Intelligence



