North America Is Dominating the Automatic Tire Inflation System Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) In 2023, the global automatic tire inflation system market achieved a valuation of USD 83.6 million, and it is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2024 to 2030. This growth trajectory is expected to lead to a market value of USD 171.8 million by the year 2030.



The growing acceptance of such systems in durable vehicles, which are extensively utilized in punitive atmospheres, like construction places and off-road topography, is a key propeller for the industry. This is mainly due to their ability to change tire pressure because of the differences in load, temp, and terrain. Inflation systems guarantee that their tires have a suitable amount of air, which aids in advancing safety, fuel effectiveness, and life.



The predominant category commands a substantial 60% share of the overall revenue and is

projected to experience noteworthy growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% throughout the forecast period. The rationale behind this robust growth lies in the diverse advantages offered by these variants, tailored to specific industries and vehicle types.



Within the segmentation based on components, the ECU category stands out with the highest market revenue share at 25%. This leading position is attributed to the ECU's pivotal role as the central processing unit, serving as the brain of the entire system. Its primary function involves the continual analysis of tire pressure data sourced from sensors, enabling it to execute precise adjustments for maintaining optimal levels.



The ECU takes charge of controlling both inflation and deflation processes through diagnostics, effectively communicating with the driver. Notably, its seamless integration capabilities with various vehicle control systems contribute to improved coordination across different vehicle functions, further accentuating its dominance in the market.



The North American region is producing the highest income in the industry, of USD 0.04 billion, and it is projected to advance at a substantial CAGR, of 10.8%, in the years to come.







