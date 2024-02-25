Northern Ireland Lead Country Partner at Future Minerals Forum 2024

(MENAFN- FTI Consulting) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 7th January 2024: Invest Northern Ireland (“Invest NI”), the regional economic development agency for Northern Ireland, is pleased to announce its participation as the Lead Country Partner at the Future Minerals Forum 2024, which will be held in Riyadh at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center on the 10th and 11th January 2024.

With Northern Ireland manufacturing over 40% of the world’s tracked mobile crushing and screening equipment, the manufacturing sector has grown faster than in the rest of the UK. This participation is an opportunity for Invest NI to showcase the region’s exceptional expertise, cutting-edge, innovative solutions in bulk materials handling, and success stories across the sector.

A delegation of 7 leading Northern Ireland companies specialising in providing solutions for the mining and quarrying industries will participate in the event. Companies in attendance will include CDE Group, a leading provider of wet processing equipment for quarries, mines, and recycling operations; EDGE Innovate, which develops, manufactures and markets sophisticated technologies for shredding, stacking, screening and sorting of primary and secondary raw materials in production processes and recycling; EvoQuip, a manufacturer of compact crushing, screening, conveying and shredding equipment; Prostack, which offers a comprehensive portfolio of products for the bulk materials handling and product stockpiling markets; Sensoteq, a manufacturer of wireless machine health monitoring technology, Terex Washing Systems (TWS), a leading provider of advanced plant solutions for material and mineral washing across aggregates, recycling and industrial sands; and TESAB Engineering, a manufacturer of crushers, screeners and bulk handling systems for the mining, shipping and quarrying sectors.

Saleem Haddad, Regional Director of Saudi Arabia and the Levant at Invest Northern Ireland, stated: “The mining industry serves as a catalyst to enable ambitious projects in the Middle East and plays a significant role in supporting Saudi Arabia's pursuit of Saudi Vision 2030. With a multitude of companies offering sophisticated and innovative solutions with diverse applications, Northern Ireland stands as an exceptional partner, fostering mutually beneficial collaborations between Northern Irish and Saudi companies. A number of these companies participating in FMF, have been exploring this region and working successfully in delivering projects”.

Apart from the Northern Ireland companies mentioned earlier, other leading brands such as Powerscreen, Sandvik, McCloskey, and Finlay have also delivered hundreds of mobile crushing and screening installations across Oman, Qatar, and KSA. These machines have played a significant role in the rapidly growing quarrying, mining, and infrastructure sectors in the region. Over the years, CDE and Terex Washing have provided wet processing plants for silica, aggregates, and sand washing applications in the Middle East and Africa regions. Additionally, Sensoteq has installed remote monitoring sensors on crushing and screening machinery for the quarry sector in the area. Lastly, Telestack and EDGE have supplied bulk handling machinery for the mining and quarrying sector, as stated by Haddad.

Saleem added: “As the Lead Country Partner for the Future Minerals Forum 2024, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our expertise, share knowledge, and strengthen our relationship with the most promising companies in the mining industry in the region. We are excited to be a part of this event and look forward to contributing to its success”.

Invest NI’s stand no. C01 at the Future Minerals Forum will be located in the Market Place Hall.





