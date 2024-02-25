Wassim Nasrallah Appointed Head of MEACA at Natixis Investment Managers

(MENAFN- FTI Consulting) DUBAI, 15th January 2024 – Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) continues to build its presence and reputation in MEACA with the appointment of Wassim Nasrallah as Head of Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia (MEACA), effective immediately. He is based in Dubai and reports to Andrew Benton, Executive Managing Director, Head of Northern Europe & MEACA.

In this role, Wassim will be responsible for driving the growth of Natixis IM and its unique affiliate-led model, in key markets across the region. Wassim’s priority will be to support clients and prospects across the region with their long-term investment goals, leveraging the resources of Natixis IM and the expertise of its 15 affiliate investment managers.

“This is an exciting time for our MEACA business following a very strong 2023, therefore we are delighted to have Wassim onboard to steer the business into an even stronger 2024 and beyond,” said Andrew Benton, Executive Managing Director, Northern Europe & MEACA. “Wassim brings extensive experience in asset management and wider capital markets activity, and I am confident his expertise and leadership will allow us to strengthen our market presence in the region and better serve our current and future clients.”

Wassim joins Natixis IM with 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He began his career at Lehman Brothers in 1994, spending 14 years there where he ran generalist sales in the Middle East, before moving on to Gottex Fund Management. In 2011 he joined Principal Asset Management to establish the company’s presence in the region in his role as Managing Director, Head of Middle East & Africa.





MENAFN25022024003212009242ID1107895970