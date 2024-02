Market picture

The crypto market capitalisation reached $1.99 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap estimates, an increase of over 10% in one week. Forbes estimates that the $2 trillion mark was reached last week. Either way, the growth momentum is clear and very strong. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin gained 1.4%, overtaken by Ethereum (+4.4%) and Solana (+3.5%). BNB (-0.6%) and XRP (+0.9%) could not keep up with the current market.

Bitcoin is approaching $52, having quickly found buyers after Saturday's drawdown. Monday starts with active buying, bringing the price back to the range highs of the last five days, which are the highs since November 2021. Technically, bitcoin has no meaningful resistance levels until the area approaches $64K.

Active building of call option positions with strikes of $60K to $80K, as well as fierce demand for ETFs, could push Bitcoin to an all-time high as early as March, according to QCP Capital.

Ethereum is also trading in weak resistance territory after breaching the $2900 level. In April 2022, it plunged from levels near $3500 to $2000, with a complete capitulation at levels below $900. A recovery from $2000 to $3500 could be just as quick. This level is also close to 161.8% of the October to early December rally, which is a Fibonacci pattern.